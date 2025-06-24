New science centre ready to engage young minds

Rajamahendravaram: The much-awaited Science Centre constructed in Bommuru, under the Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency, is now ready for inauguration. Built on a five-acre site adjacent to the Mahila Pranganam (Women’s Complex), the project was initiated in 2018 by the then Telugu Desam government. The foundation stone was laid by the then MP Maganti Murali Mohan.

Jointly funded by the Central and State Governments at a cost of Rs 15 crore, the project was executed under the supervision of the Visweswaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru. The construction of the facility was completed in 2023, but its inauguration was delayed due to various reasons during the previous administration.

The Science Centre, aimed at delivering scientific knowledge through innovative approaches, especially to students from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, and East Godavari districts, is the third such Science Centre in Andhra Pradesh following those in Tirupati and Vijayawada.

While the Science Centre in Tirupati operates under the Central Government, the Vijayawada facility is managed by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST). The Rajahmundry Science Centre will also be operated by APCOST under the State Government’s supervision.

Despite plans by the present coalition government to inaugurate the centre in November last year, the event could not materialise. Efforts are now underway to make the facility accessible to students this month, with a formal inauguration scheduled for July. Central and State ministers, along with senior officials, are expected to attend the event.

One of the major attractions of the centre is the beautifully landscaped green carpet park, featuring 18 display slots that showcase various themes in science and technology. These include interactive exhibits on the Earth-Moon system, dinosaurs, ocean waves and their acoustics, musical tones, Newton’s laws of motion, a gravity chair, and an “Expressway” section for scientific demonstrations.

The two-story centre also houses a Fun Science section, a Tarangan (Planetarium), a Science Park, an Innovation Hub, an auditorium, and a conference hall.

Teacher Meka Susatya Rekha, the project coordinator, confirmed that the Science Centre is fully constructed and ready for inauguration. She said that efforts are being made to open the centre to students this month and formally inaugurate it in July.

The launch of the centre is expected to greatly benefit students across North Andhra and the twin Godavari districts, providing them with hands-on learning experiences and exposure to cutting-edge science and technology.