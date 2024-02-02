New ‘son rise’ in Kurupam royal family

Vizianagaram: Now another bud is blooming from Kurupam royal family and he is expected to step into politics and lead the TDP.

If one looks at the electoral history of Kurupam (ST) constituency in Parvathipuram Manyam district, the contest has always been between the two royal families, Merangi Rajulu and Kurupam Rajulu. Both are tribal Samsthanams in this area and dominating the politics for the past few decades.

Satrucharla Vijayaramaraju and later his brother late Chandrasekhara Raju and now P Pushpa Sreevani, daughter in law of Chandrasekhar Raju are representing Kurupam constituency on behalf of China Merangi Samsthanam.

On the other hand, Vyricharla Kishore Chandra Dev, senior leader, of Kurupam Rajulu clan, who was elected as MP from Parvathipuram (ST) six times, served as Union minister in Janata and Congress governments. His brother Pradeepi Kumar Dev also was elected MP of then Parvathipuram (ST) constituency on behalf of TDP.

Now Veeresh Dev, son of Pradeep Kumar Dev, a 33-year-old Management graduate running his own business, is likely to be the MLA candidate of Kurupam. Actually, T Jagadeeswari has been the in-charge of Kurupam for the past few months and she spent her time and money here and got the attention of people by targeting the YSRCP MLA P Pushpa Sreevani.

But it is said TDP is of the view that she is not strong enough to take on Sreevani and hence the party is considering the name of Veereseh Dev.

Speaking to The Hans India, Veeresh Dev said, “I have been appointed state secretary of the party and working in Kurupam, which is my hometown. I have been visiting the villages along with my father Pradeep Kumar Dev, who is a former MP. I am assigned the task of strengthening the party. I will obey the instructions of the party and do whatever they say. I am ready to take any responsibility given to me by the party.”