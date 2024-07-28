New TTD additional EO takes charge

Tirumala : Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary took charge as the Additional EO of TTD here on Saturday. Later, along with his family he offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Veda pundits rendered Vedaseervachanamat Ranganayakula Mandapam, while TTD JEO Veerabrahmam handed over Prasadams, Swamivari laminated photo, Agarbattis and Go products to the Additional EO.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional EO Venkaiah thanked CM N Chandra Babu Naidu for giving him the opportunity to serve as TTD Additional EO.

Later, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary along with a team of officials, inspected several places in Tirumala on Saturday evening.

In his maiden inspection, he first visited Narayanagiri Sheds followed by the compartments in Vaikuntham Queue Complex 1 and 2 to understand the various types of darshans being provided to the pilgrims.

And also, the operation of queue lines including Rs300, SSD, free darshan, Supadham entry, third line near Tirumala Nambi and other points.

He verified photo scanning process in SSD counters and luggage delivery system. He inspected washrooms in the compartments and instructed the officials to keep them clean. He also monitored distribution of milk by Srivari Sevaks to pilgrims in the compartments of Vaikuntham 1, 2 and appreciated the services of Srivari Sevaks.

SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy EO Lokanatham, DeputyEOs Harindranath, Vijayalakshmi, VGO Nandakishore and others were present.