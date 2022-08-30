New twist emerges in Visakha Sai Priya's case, police file case against father

The Visakhapatnam three town police registered a case against Saipriya's father Rapireddy Appalaraju in the case of Sai Priya, who left her husband on the 25th of last month. It is known that Saipriya along with her husband Srinivas came to RK Beach for a vacation on July 25. That day, when her husband was relaxing, Sai Priya eloped with her boyfriend Ravi Teja with a pre-planned plan.



Sai Priya's father Rapireddy Appalaraju is said to have filed a complaint with the police that his daughter went missing on the beach. Based on that complaint, the district officials and the police, who came into action, conducted a large-scale search on the beach. It is known that huge government resources have been used for this purpose.



However, the police found that Sai Priya's father had previously known that his daughter was in love with a young man named Ravi Teja but acted irresponsibly without informing the police. In this context, three town police station CI Rama Rao revealed that a case has been registered against him for deliberately misleading the police and the district administration.