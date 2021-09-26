New ZP chairperson promises development of Prakasam district

Ongole: Darsi ZPTC member Buchepalli Venkayamma, was sworn in as the Zilla Parishad chairperson amid much fanfare and in the presence of Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Dr Audimulapu Suresh, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs, other people's representatives from the YSR Congress Party and supporters at the Old ZP Meeting Hall in Ongole on Saturday.

The swearing-in function on Saturday morning started with the Collector administering the oath-taking by all 55 ZPTCs and co-opted members. Later, Chimakurthy ZPTC member Vema Srinivasa Rao proposed the name of Darsi ZPTC Buchepalli Venkayamma as the ZP chairperson and Hanumanthunipadu ZPTC D Narayana supported the proposal.

As no other member contested, Collector Pravin Kumar announced Buchepalli Venkayamma elected as the ZP chairperson unanimously. The Collector also announced Singarayakonda ZPTC Yannabattina Aruna and Martur ZPTC Chundi Sujnanamma as unanimously elected as the first and second vice-chairpersons. He congratulated the chairperson and vice-chairpersons and congratulated them to work well for the welfare of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma promised to work dedicatedly for the development of the district, with the cooperation of everyone. She said that she got the opportunity with the 50 per cent reservation to women in politics, and many women like her were elected as the MPTCs and ZPTCs. She felt lucky to get the post and promised for the development of the villages and taking the welfare schemes into public.

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy asked the party members and people's representatives to extend their support to the newly-elected chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma. He said that the Chief Minister gave the opportunity to the Buchepalli family in recognition of their dedicated services to the party.

He asked them to see all constituencies flourish with development along with the Darsi constituency. He wished the chairperson to get a good name with her work and scale greater heights in the future. Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that the public longing for a good rule, provided a great victory to the YSRCP.

He said that the State government was providing welfare schemes to all sections of the people irrespective of their caste, creed or religion, and advised the chairperson and other ZPTCs to see the benefits reach the eligible people.

He said that the Chief Minister who has become a synonym for credibility, recommended Buchepalli Venkayamma for the ZP chairperson post believing in her capacity to serve the people. MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that the ZPTC election results proved that the 2 years rule by YSRCP is great and advised all members to lead the district in the path of development.

The MLC Pothula Suneetha, MLAs Maddisetty Venugopal, Karanam Balaram, YJR Sudhakar Babu, K Nagarjuna Reddy, Anna Rambabu, Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, and others also participated in the program.