Newly wed woman dies in road mishap in Vizag

A woman who married for three months died in road accident here at Paderu mandal of Vizag on Saturday.

Getting into details, the woman who got married three months ago went to the Vanjangi, a tourist spot in Paderu along with her husband on a bike. When they reached Vanthadapalle, the bike was hit by a car following which the couple fell on the road.

While the woman was dead on the spot her husband sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Paderu police registered a case and launched an investigation.