NGT hears petition against RLIS, Telangana alleges AP of misleading over project

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chennai bench held a hearing on the Rayalaseema lift Irrigation scheme. The NGT is investigating a petition filed by Gavinola Srinivas of Telangana seeking environmental clearances for the scheme. Advocate General Ramachandra Rao laid arguments on behalf of the Telangana government.

He argued that the Rayalaseema Upliftment Scheme required environmental clearances. NGT noted that the project capacity has been doubled from 40,000 cusecs to 80,000. The report submitted by the expert committee was asked to set aside the fact that environmental permits are not required. It had alleged that the committee of experts heard what the AP said and reported unilaterally.

The Advocate General said that if necessary, members of the expert committee would be taken in a helicopter and shown the project. He alleged that the AP government was misleading the people by making huge changes in the project. For Telangana, it is a matter of life and death. His arguments were heard for about two hours on behalf of the Telangana government. NGT then adjourned the next hearing to September 3.