NGT seeks report on marble slurry dumping in Srikakulam

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought an action taken report from a joint committee on a plea against unscientific dumping of marble slurry on agricultural land near Harischandrapuram railway station in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

The NGT's principal bench, headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd), was dealing with the plea against the marble polishing units located at Nimmada, Peddabammidi, and Yetturallapdu villages for violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The petition contended that 700 stone cutting and polishing units were located in Tandur which have now been shifted to the industrial area. The adverse impact of dumping marble slurry is air pollution affecting public health as well as the agricultural land in the area due to increased salinity of soil, micronutrient deficiency, and reduced percolation of water.

Fine particles of slurry also settle on the crops. The quality of the irrigation canal water also gets deteriorated which, in turn, adversely affects the ecosystem.

"The marble slurry dumping site shall not be located on the 100-year flood plain where it will restrict the flow and the marble slurry dumping site should be located at least at a distance of 1,000 metre away from any natural or artificial water bodies," it read.

Considering the plea, the green court constituted the joint committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and district magistrate, Srikakulam, to visit the site, interact with the stakeholders, and prepare an action plan.

The committee may visit the site and ascertain the present consent practices of slurry disposal, it directed.

The NGT will hear the matter further on July 20.