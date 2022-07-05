NHRC all praise for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam system

Santhosh Mehra, Director General of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) praised that the Grama and Ward Secretariat system introduced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government can provide transparent governance. He said that it is through such a system that the people will get the opportunity to receive government welfare schemes properly. On his visit to Andhra Pradesh, he met NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao.

The NHRC team along with AP State Human Rights Commission member Dr G Srinivasa Rao visited the secretariats of Prasadam Padu, Gudavalli and Ibrahimpatnam villages in NTR district Collector explained to the team the services provided to the people by the secretariats and the functions of the various departments working in the secretariat system. He told about the welfare schemes available to the people through this system.

He said that CM Jagan initiated the secretariat system with the intention of bringing the government closer to the people without corruption and discrimination. It was explained that more than 500 services related to 35 government departments are available through the system of village/ward secretariats. Also, the collector said that the problems are being solved within 72 hours of giving applications in many village secretariats.

Santhosh Mehra also reviewed that the Disha app design for women's safety. He said he was happy with the way the Disha control station in Mangalagiri received calls and responded to queries while using the Disha app. He urged people to use the village/ward secretariat system. Santhosh Mehra's team was accompanied by Zilla Parishad CEO Suryaprakash, DWAMA Project Director Sunitha, Zilla Panchayat Officer KP Chandrasekhar and others.