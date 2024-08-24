NHRC orders probe into pharma factory fire

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of an explosion that killed at least 17 workers and injured several others at a private industrial unit in Andhra Pradesh and directed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

NHRC in a statement on Friday expressed deep concern over the apparent violation of safety norms that led to the incident. The commission has issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary and the director general of police, directing them to conduct a thorough investigation in the matter.

The probe is expected to examine if the industrial unit adhered to all safety regulations and legal requirements and whether there was any negligence on the part of the authorities responsible for supervising the facility. The NHRC has mandated that a detailed report be submitted within two weeks. The report should include the status of the FIR filed in connection with the incident, the treatment being provided to the injured and the disbursement of compensation to the kin of those killed or injured. The commission has also sought information on any relief and rehabilitation efforts undertaken for the victims and the action taken against officials found responsible. The explosion sparked widespread concern, with State Disaster Response Force teams continuing its search for survivors. The cause of the explosion remains unclear and the authorities fear that more bodies may be trapped under the rubble.