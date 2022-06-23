NIA officials raid several places in Hyderabad over medical student missing case

The NIA officials who are conducting inspections at Chilukanagar in Uppal raided the house of High Court Advocate Shilpa. The authorities claim that they are conducting searches at her home as part of a medical student Radha's missing case. However, officials said that they had carried out inspections after allegations surfaced that advocate Shilpa had joined Radha in the Maoist troops.

Authorities are conducting searches at three locations simultaneously. As part of the inspection, NIA officials seized several documents and took Shilpa into custody, and moved her to the NIA office. Meanwhile, NIA officials also conducted searches in Chegunta in the Medak district at Maoist leader Shankar's son.

It is learned Radha has gone missing in Visakhapatnam three and a half years ago and her mother had complained to the police that Radha had been kidnapped by the Maoists. Following this, the Union Home Ministry directed the NIA to re-open the case on May 31 and to investigate it. The NIA has registered a case against Chaitanya Mahila Sangh leaders, top Maoist leaders Gajarla Ravi and Aruna.