NIHAR Skill Education: Helping rural youth to acquire job skills

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) is the flagship programme of the ministry of rural development (MoRD), Government of India. DDU-GKY is uniquely focused on rural youth between the ages of 15 and 35 years from poor families. The vision of this programme is to 'transform rural poor youth into an economically-independent and globally relevant workforce'.

At state level, Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) is nodal agency to implement DDUGKY programme. The vision and mission of SEEDAP is to provide at least one job for every poor rural household in organised sector and employment opportunities to rural unemployed youth with a special focus on school/college dropouts aged between 18-35 years through skill development.

To monitor this project, MoRD has appointed National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) as Central Technical Supporting Agency (CTSA).

To implement this prestigious project, NIHAR Skill Education, which is one of the fastest growing skilling partner which is named for its quality of training in India is empanelled with SEEDAP.

NIHAR skill education is mainly focussing on providing trainings in courses which are demand-driven and sustainable in market.

With the support of SEEDAP, Government of AP, NIHAR Skill Education is providing 90 days free residential quality trainings in Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Field Technician Computing Peripherals (FTPC) trades from health and electronics sectors respectively at its well established training centre with all the facilities, including classrooms with projectors, computer labs, domain labs, uniforms, training material, Food and accommodation, PMSBY & PMJJBY insurances and many more to the candidates.

The best part of this programme is, once the candidates complete their 90 days training, 100 per cent placement is assured to the candidate with good amount of salary.