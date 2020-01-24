Nine coastal jetty projects to come up in Andhra Pradesh State

Hyderabad: After languishing for over three years, proposals for the construction of nine coastal jetty projects have got the much-needed push from Andhra Pradesh government.



According to sources in the State Ports Department (SPD), the State government had proposed to develop nine coastal jetties under the Coastal Berths Scheme (CBS) of the Centre, way back during the financial year 2016-17.

The CBS was launched as part of the Central government's flagship programme Sagaramala. Support to the project has been extended covering till March 2020, for five years. However, the project proposals to develop the coastal berths hit a roadblock as the AP government did not provide its share of 50 per cent of the cost.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official of the SPD said that a total of 30 project proposals were submitted under the CBS by various coastal States in the country during the financial year 2016-17. "Coastal States like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and others have already taken up the projects. But, it was the non-release of the matching funds that the development of berths in AP remained pending," he said.

However, a meeting was held with the State government authorities attended by the SPD, Finance Department officials and other stakeholders in January first week to discuss the issue as the time is running out to avail the financial assistance under the CBS.

It was in this meeting that the State government has decided to accord approvals to the matching grant of its share of 50 per cent for taking up the development of berths, the sources said.

As per CBS, the Centre will provide 50 per cent of the total cost of the project. But, the conditions are a maximum of Rs 25 crore for projects related to construction or upgradation of coastal berths. Also, a maximum of Rs 10 crore will be provided for construction of platforms or jetties, for hovercrafts and seaplanes, by ports or state governments and passenger jetties in the National Waterways and Islands by the State government.

That apart, the Centre will provide a maximum of Rs 15 crore for mechanisation of berths by major ports and non-major ports like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Gangavaram etc.

Besides, the financial assistance under the CBS is also extended to a maximum of Rs 50 crore for capital dredging of operational non-major ports and a maximum of Rs 50 crore in case of construction of breakwater for existing and Greenfield ports.

Extending the CBS beyond the 12 Five-Year Plan, the financial assistance is provided until March 31, 2020. Also, the scope of the scheme has been extended to cover the cost of preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and capital dredging at major ports.