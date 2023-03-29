Nine-day Brahmotsavams conclude with Chakrasnanam

Tirupati: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Kodandarama Swamy temple here concluded with the observance of 'Chakrasnanam, immersion of the holy disc in Kapilatheertam temple tank on Tuesday.

The deities of Lord Sri Rama, Goddess Sita and Sri Lakshmana Swamy, along with the Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar were brought in a procession from the temple to Kapilatheertham where Tirumanjanam, the celestial bath was conducted for the deities before the immersion. Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the priests immersed the Chakrathalwar in Kapilatheertham tank, followed by hundreds of devotees also taking dip in the tank.

Pedda Jeeyar Swami, Chinna Jeeyar Swami, temple Deputy EO Nagarathna, AEO Mohan, Kankanabhattar Anandkumara Deekshitulu, superintendent Ramesh Kumar, temple inspectors Suresh, Chalapati and devotees participated.