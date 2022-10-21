Nine IAS officers visit VPA

Visakhapatnam: As a part of 'AP darshan' programme, nine IAS officers visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) to understand the activities of the port. The IAS officers are presently working as assistant collectors under training in various districts of Andhra Pradesh.VPA Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao interacted with the trainee IAS officers, enquired about their motivation for choosing civil services as a career and their preparation pattern for the same.

Later, the Chairman briefed about the available infrastructure facilities, cargo handling capacity, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage water treatment plant for industrial purpose, investment potential and zone of opportunities in exploring imports and export improvements in Visakhapatnam Port. VPA Chairman has further shared his views with them in maintaining good governance, administration and factors contributing to the port's growth. The trainee IAS Officers raised certain queries regarding port operations for which Chairman gave detailed answers. VPA Deputy Chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey, HoDs and Deputy HoDs participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries Jatindra Nath Swain along with the Commissioner of Fisheries, AP government visited VPA Fishing Harbour and inspected the facilities provided to fishermen.Following which a meeting was held and a decision was taken on the modernisation of VPA Fishing Harbour and resolving the issues related to the fishermen in the presence of chief engineer of VPA A Venu Prasad, traffic manager B Ratna Sekhar Rao, among others.