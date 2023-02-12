Nine injured at RINL due to hot slag spillage

Visakhapatnam: An accident occurred on Saturday at around 12:25 pm at the steel melting shop (SMS)-2 department, converter-E, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, while clearing the track for the movement of a stuck-up slag pot.

During the exercise, hot slag fell over four employees and five contract workers causing severe injuries. The victims were identified as senior manager T Jay Kumar, S Potanna, Eswar Naik, D Anil, Ch Appala Raju, K Sreenu, Suribabu, R Bangaraiah and P Sahu.

The injured were given first aid treatment at Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) and later shifted to Seven Hills Super Specialty Hospital for further treatment. The injured included a DGM, a senior manager, two technicians and five contract workers. While the DGM and the senior manager received 80 percent burns, another contract worker received 90 percent injuries. Their condition is said to be critical.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt along with Director (Commercial) DK Mohanty and other senior officials visited the injured workers at the hospital and met their family members.

The CMD discussed the condition of the victims with doctors and requested them to ensure better treatment for them.



Meanwhile, the trade union leaders pointed out that despite several accidents that continue to recur in the organisation, the management failed to initiate steps to prevent the same from happening. They demanded an investigation into the accident and quality treatment to the injured.