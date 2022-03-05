Nirmala Sitharaman lays stone for customs academy in Anantapur

Palasamudram(Anantapur): Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has participated in Bhoomi Pooja for the commencement of works for the establishment of National Academy of Customs, Indirect taxes and Narcotics Academy at Palasamudram village in Anantapur district.

The Institute is being established in an area of 500 acres for which the finance minister has earmarked Rs.730 crores.

The Finance minister arrived by a special flight at Bengaluru International Airport in the afternoon. She participated in bhoomi pooja.

AP finance minister Bugganna, R&B minister M.Sankara Narayana, union minister of state for finance Pankaz Chowdhury, government whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and MP Gorantla Madhav participated.