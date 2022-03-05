  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nirmala Sitharaman lays stone for customs academy in Anantapur

Nirmala Sitharaman lays stone for customs academy in Anantapur
x

Nirmala Sitharaman lays stone for customs academy in Anantapur

Highlights

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has participated in Bhoomi Pooja for the commencement of works for the establishment of National Academy of Customs

Palasamudram(Anantapur): Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has participated in Bhoomi Pooja for the commencement of works for the establishment of National Academy of Customs, Indirect taxes and Narcotics Academy at Palasamudram village in Anantapur district.

The Institute is being established in an area of 500 acres for which the finance minister has earmarked Rs.730 crores.

The Finance minister arrived by a special flight at Bengaluru International Airport in the afternoon. She participated in bhoomi pooja.

AP finance minister Bugganna, R&B minister M.Sankara Narayana, union minister of state for finance Pankaz Chowdhury, government whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and MP Gorantla Madhav participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X