NITI Aayog CEO worships Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer BVR Subrahmanyam on Thursday visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga. NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha accompanied him during the temple visit.

The Devasthanam Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the darshan. The NITI Aayog CEO performed special rituals andoffered prayers to the presiding deity, fulfilling his vows. After the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam to the dignitary.

Temple authorities honoured him with the sacred Sesha Vastram of the Goddess and presented him with a portrait of the deity along withprasadam.