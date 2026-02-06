  1. Home
News

NITI Aayog CEO worships Goddess Kanaka Durga

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 11:09 AM IST
NITI Aayog CEO worships Goddess Kanaka Durga
Vijayawada: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer BVR Subrahmanyam on Thursday visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga. NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha accompanied him during the temple visit.

The Devasthanam Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the darshan. The NITI Aayog CEO performed special rituals andoffered prayers to the presiding deity, fulfilling his vows. After the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Ashirvachanam to the dignitary.

Temple authorities honoured him with the sacred Sesha Vastram of the Goddess and presented him with a portrait of the deity along withprasadam.

NITI Aayog CEO temple visitBVR Subrahmanyam darshanKanaka Durga Temple IndrakeeladriVijayawada religious visitNTR district administration
