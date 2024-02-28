NMD Farooq consoles kin of those died due to arrest of Naidu in Nandyal

TDP Nandyal Assembly candidate NMD Farooq paid a visit to the families of the two deceased individuals who were unable to cope with the illegal arrest of Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Chandrababu in Nandyala. The families of Gajula Abdul Rahim from VC Colony and Vemula Padu Guravaraja from Tekke region were deeply saddened by the tragic deaths, and Farooq Garu expressed his condolences and assured them of the party's unwavering support.

During his visit, Farooq Garu also met with Nara Bhuvaneshwari, who is mourning the loss of her loved one. He reiterated the Telugu Desam Party's commitment to stand by the families during this difficult time. The deaths of the two individuals have brought sorrow to the community, and Farooq Garu's visit was a gesture of sympathy and solidarity. The families expressed their gratitude for the support from the party and found comfort in knowing that they are not alone in their grief.