NMR spectrometer in SRM-AP enhances research capabilities

Neerukonda (Guntur): Prof Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli of ICT Mumbai, who was the chief guest, said that the inauguration of the 400 MHz NMR Spectrometer heralds a new era of precision and insight in scientific exploration.

SRM University-AP inaugurated the 400 MHz NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) spectrometer, procured through the DST-FIST programme.

This instrument will unravel the mysteries of molecular structures and catalyse groundbreaking discoveries in the realm of chemistry and beyond.

Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the team for this remarkable accomplishment, emphasising the transformative impact the new NMR Spectrometer will have on research and academic pursuits within the Department of Chemistry and beyond.

Prof D Narayana Rao, Executive Director (Research), stated that the addition of this advanced equipment will significantly enhance the research capabilities, opening new avenues for exploration and discovery.

Advisor VS Rao, Dr Pardha Saradhi Maram, Head of the Department of Chemistry and Dr S Mannathan also spoke.

The acquisition of the 400 MHz NMR Spectrometer represents a significant advancement in scientific instrumentation, enabling researchers to delve deeper into molecular structures, chemical compositions and dynamic processes.