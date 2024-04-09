Live
- PM Modi accuses Congress of being anti-Ram, insulting 'Shakti'
- BJP poised for 325 to 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections
- Amit Shah poised to become Minister again
- Will it be thumps-Up for Trump?
- Hidden Lesson of Ugadi
- Krodhi- A year of mixed results. Challenging time for Govt
- Celebrate Ugadi-2024 to burn your Ego and jealousy
- Ugadi 2024 Recipes: 6 Traditional Dishes to Welcome the New Year
- Irked BRS leaders complain to EC against RaGa’s remarks on KCR
- HMWSSB ratchets up efforts to ensure emergency water pumping sans hitches
Just In
NMR spectrometer in SRM-AP enhances research capabilities
Prof Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli of ICT Mumbai, who was the chief guest, said that the inauguration of the 400 MHz NMR Spectrometer heralds a new era of precision and insight in scientific exploration.
Neerukonda (Guntur): Prof Lakshmi Kantam Mannepalli of ICT Mumbai, who was the chief guest, said that the inauguration of the 400 MHz NMR Spectrometer heralds a new era of precision and insight in scientific exploration.
SRM University-AP inaugurated the 400 MHz NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) spectrometer, procured through the DST-FIST programme.
This instrument will unravel the mysteries of molecular structures and catalyse groundbreaking discoveries in the realm of chemistry and beyond.
Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the team for this remarkable accomplishment, emphasising the transformative impact the new NMR Spectrometer will have on research and academic pursuits within the Department of Chemistry and beyond.
Prof D Narayana Rao, Executive Director (Research), stated that the addition of this advanced equipment will significantly enhance the research capabilities, opening new avenues for exploration and discovery.
Advisor VS Rao, Dr Pardha Saradhi Maram, Head of the Department of Chemistry and Dr S Mannathan also spoke.
The acquisition of the 400 MHz NMR Spectrometer represents a significant advancement in scientific instrumentation, enabling researchers to delve deeper into molecular structures, chemical compositions and dynamic processes.