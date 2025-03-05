Live
Just In
Nara Lokesh says guidelines for Thalliki Vandanam will be released soon
Andhra Pradesh’s Education, IT, and Electronics Minister, Nara Lokesh, has provided details regarding the implementation of the ambitious Thaliki Vandanam scheme, designed to benefit children studying at home.
Andhra Pradesh’s Education, IT, and Electronics Minister, Nara Lokesh, has provided details regarding the implementation of the ambitious Thaliki Vandanam scheme, designed to benefit children studying at home. Speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he responded to inquiries from YSRCP members about the initiative, asserting that the government is committed to the scheme and that specific guidelines will be released shortly.
Minister Lokesh announced a substantial allocation of ₹9,407 crores for the Thaliki Vandanam scheme in this year's budget, marking a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous administration's allocation of ₹5,540 crores per year. He mentioned that a programme called Babu Super – 6 was launched ahead of the elections, and noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu introduced the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, reflecting the public’s aspirations.
He confirmed that the Thaliki Vandanam scheme will commence in May, extending its reach to all eligible children studying at home.