MWC 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India’s guiding principles towards tech governance

New Delhi: Innovation, inclusivity, sustainability and trust forms the core of India’s guiding principles towards tech governance, said Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

After meeting top-level CEOs, the minister addressed key sessions and witnessed major tech innovations in one of the world’s largest gatherings for the mobile and telecommunications industry.

The minister addressed key sessions on ‘Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge’ and Balancing Innovation & Regulation: Global Perspectives on Telecom Policy’ at the event.

He highlighted the success of Aadhaar and BharatNet in serving every citizen of the country.

The minister also spoke about the four steps towards balancing innovation with regulation such as spectrum management; ensuring market stability; introducing telecom regulation to ease up various processes; and bringing cybersecurity measures for consumer protection.

During the ‘MWC 2025’, Scindia unveiled the curtains of India Mobile Congress 2025 and inaugurated Bharat Pavilion organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) with the support of the Department of Telecommunications, which featured 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers showcasing their state-of-the-art products.

“As we march towards Atmanirbharta, Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) will play a critical role in fuelling innovation, advancements, and opportunities in the telecom and digital ecosystem,” said the minister.

The minister also inaugurated VVDN’s indigenously designed and manufactured, AI-based Wi-Fi-7 during his visit to Bharat Pavilion.

Scindia also visited other booths such as Meta and Google Cloud, catching a glimpse of their various technological solutions.

As part of the visit, the minister interacted with top industry leaders from Qualcomm, Cisco, Mavenir, Ericsson, Nokia, AMD, AT&T, Airtel, BSNL, CDOT and TEPC.

The visit showcased India’s telecom transformation at Mobile World Congress 2025, with Bharat’s rapid 5G rollout, world’s lowest data tariffs, indigenous 4G/5G stacks and robust cybersecurity measures highlighted at the event.

The minister’s participation highlights India's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for enhancing digital infrastructure.

This engagement also reflects India's strategic focus on strengthening international partnerships, driving investments in the telecommunications sector, and shaping global policies to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth, said the ministry.