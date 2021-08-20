‘No Accident Day’ on Saturdays in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg ordered the department staff to put all efforts to control accidents in the district and see no accidents occur on Saturdays to start with. The SP conducted a review meeting with the sub-divisional teams of Darsi, Markapuram and Kandukur along with the Disha police station through video conference on Thursday and ordered them to pay special attention to resolve pending cases.

Reviewing the cases under investigation, grave cases, theft cases, SC-ST POA cases, crimes against women and others at each police station, the SP Malika Garg directed the police officers to focus on long-pending cases and resolve them expeditiously. She discussed the process of registration of cases, investigation, filing charge sheets and proving the accused guilty in court with proper evidence.

The officers were ordered to complete the investigation in the respective cases and file charge sheets in the courts as soon as possible. The SP also told officers to conduct counseling to all the troublemakers within the police station every week, complete the pending NBW cases and produce the accused in the courts.

The SP instructed the officers that complainants who come to the police station should be treated with courtesy, and take appropriate action to address their problems. She asked the police officers to respond immediately after receiving a complaint, reach the crime scene, quickly initiate the investigation in order to control crimes against women. She told them that the investigation of missing cases, suspicious death cases should be completed in a speedy manner, and the seized items in the investigation of cases should also be sent for forensic examination without any delay. The SP ordered that the details of the cases registered at the police station should be entered in the CCTNS from the time the FIR is registered till the final charge sheet is filed.

Malika Garg advised the staff to organise a special "No Accident day" on every Saturday and work hard to prevent mishaps. She suggested officials to increase vigilance over the movements of criminals being released from prisons.

She directed officers to increase surveillance on known offenders to control thefts, utilise the services of women police to keep track of their lifestyles, identify areas where crime is likely to occur and make changes to the night patrols to keep a close watch on those places. The officers have been directed to take strict measures to prevent any illegal and anti-social activities in the district.

The district police boss ordered the officers to respond immediately to the Spandana complaints and resolve them within the stipulated time.

She wanted them to promptly take action on the complaints forwarded from the SHRC and NHRC. The SP said that the performance of police stations should be improved from now onwards and warned of strict action against those found negligent in maintaining proper records at police stations.

She ordered the officers to strictly implement the Covid rules and regulations in every police station. Additional SP B Ravi Chandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, DCRB DSP AV Ramana, DCRB SIs and other staff also participated in the meeting.