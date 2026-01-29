No animal fat in TTD ghee, CBI confirms in final chargesheet

Vijayawada: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed that the ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) did not contain any animal fat, putting to rest widespread speculation that had triggered public outrage.

The clarification is part of a 600-page final chargesheet filed by the CBI before a court in Nellore, detailing the findings of multiple scientific tests conducted on the disputed samples.

According to the investigation agency, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research–National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) submitted a report stating that no animal fat was detected in the ghee supplied to the temple trust.

The CBI said it sought further verification after receiving a report from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat.

On January 8, 2025, the agency wrote to the NDDB, requesting fresh testing of the remaining ghee samples originally collected by TTD officials on July 6, 2024. The NDDB conducted renewed tests and submitted its findings on March 27, 2025.