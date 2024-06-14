No anticipatory bail to AP Beverages Corp ex-MD

Nelapadu (Guntur district): The Andhra Pradesh High Court has declined to grant anticipatory bail to former managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Vasudeva Reddy.

It may be recalled that investigations have been going on into allegations of significant corruption within the Corporation.

A number of complaints were lodged against Vasudeva Reddy, accusing him of substantial malpractices and unauthorised removal of files from the Corporation’s office. The Andhra Pradesh CID officials registered a case against Vasudeva Reddy.

Fearing arrest, Vasudeva Reddy sought protection from arrest by approaching the High Court. His counsel filed a petition requesting the court to grant anticipatory bail, which was subsequently rejected by the bench.

The case hearing has been adjourned to June 18. Meanwhile, the CID officials have been conducting inspections at the residence of Vasudeva Reddy, intensifying the scrutiny on him. Given the current circumstances, it may be days before Reddy was arrested.