No Arjitha Sevas at Srisailam temple for three days

Nandyal (Srisailam): Authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam said ArjithaSevas will be stopped for three days,December 23 to 25 in view of Ekadasi, Sunday and Monday in anticipation of heavy rush of devotees.

To facilitate darshan for more devotees in the three days, Arjitha Sevas, GharbalayaAbhisekam and SamuhikaArjithaAbhisekamswill be stopped completely, they said in a press release on Thursday. Further, the authorities said that Swami varla Sparsha Darshnam would be allowed to have at four slots on these three days. The first slot would be from 6am to 8.00 am, second slot 11.45 am to 1pm, third slot 7.45 pm to 9pm and the fourth from 10 pm to 11pm.

The devotees are requested to book tickets after visiting the temple website www.srisailadevasthanam.org. They can also download the Srisailadevasthanam mobile app from Google Play Store to book tickets. The devotees would be allowed for SeegraDarshanam of the Swami, Amma varlaalankaradarshnam on Rs150 ticket.