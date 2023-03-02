No calendar, no jobs in AP: Alapati

Nellore: Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad said Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who served as the Chief Minister for 14 years, has never hurt the people's sentiments and ignored people's issues. As part of the MLC elections for the graduates of Eastern Rayalaseema, former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Nellore Parliament segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz held a meeting with the graduate voters of division at Chandramouli Nagar in Nellore city on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Alapati came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking any initiative in creating jobs for unemployed youth so far. He said no job notification has been issued after the government came to power. Rajendra Prasad said that the unemployment dole introduced during the previous regime, was completely diluted and this was a good example how much importance that the government is giving to the unemployed youths.

"I have never seen such a chief minister who tells lies after coming to power. The CM says that he will implement the CPS system after they come to power but neglected it totally. They announced free education from KG to PG and now the fee reimbursement is not being given to PG students. In the past, he had boasted a lot about his father Dr YSR coming to power and after coming to power, he did not even mention his father's name," said Alapati.

TDP senior leader Abdul Aziz said Jagan was hoodwinking all people including unemployed on job calendar and claiming all sections of people were happy and the same false propaganda is being spread through the media and social media. He said that change should start at least with the graduates. Party state secretary Jenny Ramanaiah, former corporator Raja Naidu and minority leader Sabir Khan participated in the programme.









