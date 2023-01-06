No digging allowed at permit-expired sand reaches

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha instructed the officials that digging should not be done in sand reaches where the time limits of the permits have expired and a comprehensive report should be prepared on this immediately.

She chaired a district-level sand committee meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday. Addressing the officials, the Collector said supply of sand for government priority works should not be interrupted. Reaches of erstwhile West and East Godavari districts and 11 ramps of the present East Godavari district were discussed in the meeting.

As permission has been received in relation to Pandalaparru, Jeedigunta and Kumaradevam reaches within Kovvur division, steps have been taken to start work on them.

She ordered timely measures to ensure that sand allotment is done on time without any hindrance to the construction of houses.

Kakinada DD (Mines) E Narasimha Reddy, Rajahmundry RDO A Chaitra Varshini, Additional SP Rajani, Rajamahendravaram Mines AD M Vishnu Vardhan, RTO Krishna Rao, EE, Pollution control department G Karuna Rekha, SE, RWS D Bala Shankar Rao, DPO P Jagadamba, DD, Ground Water Y Srinivas, CI (SEB) K Rambabu and others participated in the meeting.

Later the Collector held a meeting with the leaseholders of sand reaches in the district. She said the works should be started as per the guidelines at the reaches where permission has been given. Departmental action will be taken where the permissions are pending, she assured them.