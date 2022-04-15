No disgruntlement in Nellore YSRCP, all are YS Jagan's supporters, says Anil Kumar Yadav

Andhra Pradesh former minister and Nellore City MLA Dr. P. Anil Kumar Yadav expressed solidarity with the Jagananna Mata - Gadapagadapaku Bata program undertaken by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. On Thursday, Sridhar Reddy made a padayatra in Sajjapuram in the rural area where Anil Kumar Yadav met him during the afternoon break.



Speaking on the occasion, Anil said there were no dissatisfaction in the Nellore District YSR Congress party and opined that all those in the YSRCP are YS Jagan soldiers. He said Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is getting closer to the people through the Jagananna Mata - Gadapagadapaku program.

He said it is certain that Kotamreddy would be elected as MLA for the third time with the highest majority from Nellore Rural. The event was attended by the party's state secretary Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy.