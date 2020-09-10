No entry to Antarvedi for all people, leaders

Kakinada: In the aftermath of Hindu religious agitations on chariot fire incident, the police blocked all routes to Antarvedi of Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari district. On Tuesday, some miscreants tried to make violent incidents to provoke other religious institutions, said Eluru Range DIG K V Mohan Rao camped at Antarvedi, who is closely monitoring the situation.

Speaking to media, he said that section 30 was enforced and nobody was allowed inside the village. Amalapuram police booked cases and arrested 43 persons on the charges of participating in Chalo Antarvedi programme without taking permission from the police. The police made barricades at Bodasakurru Bridge and Chinchinada Bridge not allowing passenger traffic on the routes.

Meanwhile, the police in East Godavari made house arrest of various BJP and Hindu religious leaders, who are planning to venture Antarvedi, as a precautionary measure. He said the DIG camp office has been arranged at Antarvedi and the situation is being observed.

The DIG added investigation on the chariot fire incident was being conducted on angles. He said that forensic experts were searching for clues also. Nobody should be allowed to Antarvedi as Section 30 was enforced and until the investigation is completed, the DIG stated. He requested the people not to come to Antarvedi and maintain peace and patience on the incident. The police prohibited all processions, rallies and other agitations on the incident in the district.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Jana Sena Party leaders have decided to visit Antarvedi on Wednesday. But the police made house arrests of several BJP leaders including Y Malakondaiah, former MLA Ayyajivema, JSP leaders S Rajababu, Pithani Balakrishna.

Amalapuram DSP Masoom Basha said that cases would be booked, if anybody violated Section 30. He said that 43 persons were arrested on Antarvedi incident on Tuesday on the charges of taking agitation against the chariot incident. The Sakhinetipalli police booked cases against the agitators under sections of 143, 448, 427, 125a, 295 and produced before Razole court. The BJP and Jana Sena leaders demanded the government should withdraw the cases against the agitators.

Meanwhile, the Endowment Department officials suspended Antarvedi Executive Officer N S Chakradhara Rao.

Reacting to the house arrest, BJP former district president Y Malakondaiah said the BJP would not be silent, if anybody wants to damage or hurt the sentiments of Hindu faiths.

He said that the BJP state president Somu Veerraju had chalked out a visit to Antarvedi on Wednesday, but the police made house arrests. He demanded the Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas should tender his resignation to the minister post as he failed to protect Hindu properties.