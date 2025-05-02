No-Fly Zone Enforced Ahead of Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, the government has announced a 5-kilometre no-fly zone around the meeting venue. Officials from the Drone Corporation confirmed that drone flights will be prohibited until the conclusion of the Prime Minister's stay. This restriction will also extend to Gannavaram Airport, where Modi is scheduled to arrive on a special flight from Thiruvananthapuram.

Amid recent security concerns following a terror attack in Pahalgam, extensive safety measures are being implemented for the visit. The Prime Minister will be greeted at the airport by State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju. Following his arrival, Modi will travel to Amaravati by helicopter, with four helicopters already stationed at the airport.

In the event of inclement weather, two alternative road routes have been prepared. The primary route involves travelling along the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, entering Vijayawada city via Kesarpalli, Goodavalli, Enikepadu, and Ramavarappadu, before proceeding to the capital through Benzi Circle, Prakasam Barrage, and Undavalli Karakatta. A trial run for the convoy has already been conducted on this route. Officials are also contemplating the possibility of a road show, which would result in an expansion of the no-fly zone to encompass the area.

Guntur Range IG Sarvashreshtha Tripathi has urged the public not to launch balloons during the event.

To manage the expected influx of lakhs of attendees at the meeting, the Revenue Department has deployed approximately 100 Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), alongside 200 Tahsildars and 200 surveyors, to oversee arrangements. Their responsibilities will include facilitating visitor needs and addressing issues related to vehicle parking.