No funds crunch for Jagananna Colonies: Minister Jogi Ramesh

Guntur: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh directed the officials to speed up construction of houses at Jagananna Housing Colonies. He conducted a review meeting with the officials here on Wednesday.

The Minister instructed the officials to take responsibility for constructing the houses and solve the problems of the beneficiaries. The officials were told to speed up the payment process to the housing beneficiaries.

MLC Marri Rajasekhar felt that the funds sanctioned for the construction of the houses are not sufficient to complete the construction. As a result, the beneficiaries are unable to complete house construction. He suggested the officials to examine the possibility of sanctioning another Rs 3 lakh loan at zero interest to the housing beneficiaries.

MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam urged the corporate companies to develop the infrastructure at Jagananna Housing Colonies under the corporate social

responsibility.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao urged the GMC officials to develop infrastructure at Jagananna Colonies at Perecherla layout at the earliest. He stressed on levelling of land at Kornepadu layout and show the plots to the beneficiaries as early as possible.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that the GMC has allotted funds for the development of the infrastructure at the layouts.

Later, speaking to the media, Jogi Ramesh made it clear that there is no funds crunch for the construction of the houses for the poor. He urged the beneficiaries to speed up house construction at Jagananna Colonies. He said the government has fixed the target of completing the construction of 128 houses and the officials are completing 28 houses per day. He stressed on the need to speed up the construction.

Special chief secretary Ajay Jain said so far 3.5 lakhs houses have been constructed in the State and steps are being taken to complete the construction of remaining houses as early as possible.

Rajya Sabha Member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Kilari Rosaiah, district collector M Venugopala Reddy, joint collector G Rajakumari, MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethajali Sarma, officials of various government departments were present.