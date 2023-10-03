Supreme Court adjourns Naidu's quash petition to October 9, asks to submit all documents in the case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has denied to give an interim relief on the quash petition filed by Telugu Desam Party National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M .Trivedi, which heard the matter adjourned the matter to October 9 and asked the state government to submit all the documents filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Challenging the AP High Court verdict, TDP leader Chandrababu approached the Supreme Court. Last week, Chandrababu's case came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti. But Justice Sarasa Venkata Narayana Bhatti refused to hear the case. On the same day, Chandrababu's lawyers made a reference before the bench of the Chief Justice.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that another bench will be allotted and the hearing will be held on October 3. His lawyers argued that Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act applies to Chandrababu. On behalf of Chandrababu, Siddharth Luthra, Harish Salve, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and other prominent lawyers heard arguments. The AP government became a part of the investigation by filing a caveat and requested the court not to pass any order without hearing its argument.







