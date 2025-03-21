No MSP for farmers: Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that even though three weeks passed after paddy harvesting began, farmers are facing problems in securing minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he pointed out that during their visits to several places, farmers had alleged that they failed to secure MSP for paddy for various reasons. Stating that his party already brought the issue to the notice of the officials, he appealed the district administration to solve the issue since paddy harvesting will be completed within 30 days.

Kakani said that middlemen are paying Rs 15,000 per putti (850 bags) only against the actual MSP of Rs 19,700. He alleged that TDP leaders are aware of the intervention of middlemen in paddy purchase. But, instead of taking action, they remained silent spectators for their vested interest, he criticised. The YSRCP leader has warned of launching agitation, if justice is not provided to farmers.