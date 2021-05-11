No patient died due to shortage of oxygen: Collector Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu discounted rumours in the social media that the district administration has imposed restrictions on the media's entry into government hospitals.

He clarified that what is being circulated in the social media is false and fabricated. In a press statement, the Collector said there was no truth in media reports that many are dyeing due to shortage of oxygen.

He said none in the district died so far due to oxygen scarcity. Oxygen plants have been set up in all the government hospitals and a total of 40 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced and supplied to hospitals at the rate of 13 kilolitres in Government General Hospital, 6 KL in Hindupur Government Hospital, 1 KL plants in Kadiri and Guntakal area hospitals.

Besides, 350 oxygen cylinders in Singanamala and 450 cylinders in Hindupur are under production additionally. Similarly, oxygen to patients is being supplied through pipelines in Super Specialty Hospital and Cancer Hospital.

Pipelines are also being laid in Kadiri, Guntakal and Hindupur hospitals for supply of oxygen to patient beds.