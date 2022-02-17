No point in celebrating reorganisation of district: JSP

Nellore: Jana Sena leader Ch Manu Kranth Reddy came down heavily on ruling party leaders for conducting celebrations and abhishekams to statues when the district is losing its critical areas as part of reorganisation of district.

Addressing media on Thursday, he said it is ridiculous to celebrate the district reorganisation as it is losing many important constituencies. There is no point to celebrate the reorganisation of district as it lost several important constituencies, he pointed out.

He said the party would going to highlight how Water Resources Minister Dr Anil Kumar was involved in controversies and damaged the reputation of district. He said people were observing how the ruling party leaders creating troubles and they would teach a lesson to YSRCP in the forthcoming elections.

He said party chief Pawan Kalyan would conduct a fishermen community meeting in Kakinada on February 20 and appealed to community leaders to make it a grand success.