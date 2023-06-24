No power interruptions in pilgrim city: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: There will be no power interruptions in the pilgrim city with the commissioning of four 33 KV power sub-stations, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. He inaugurated the four sub-stations constructed by SPDCL at four localities with a total cost of Rs 18.20 crore on Friday. The MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana first inaugurated the sub-station at Ravindranagar in Chintala Chenu followed by Upadhyaya Nagar, Prakasam Park and Maruti Nagar in MR Palli.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that these substations were constructed in four different types. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking special interest to end power problems from the state. With the commissioning of the four sub stations, there will be no power interruptions. Later the MLA participated in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ a mass contact programme at S V Nagar in 21st division in the city.