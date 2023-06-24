Live
- Introducing Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam As Naidu From Keedaa Cola
- 11 certificates to be disbursed in a hassle-free manner
- Telangana Universities Contract Assistant Profs protest at Education minister’s house
- Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal in ‘King Of Kotha’ is refreshingly intense
- Google to launch global fintech operations centre in GIFT City: Sundar Pichai
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser to be out at 4.00 PM today
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 June 2023
No power interruptions in pilgrim city: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
There will be no power interruptions in the pilgrim city with the commissioning of four 33 KV power sub-stations, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.
Tirupati: There will be no power interruptions in the pilgrim city with the commissioning of four 33 KV power sub-stations, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. He inaugurated the four sub-stations constructed by SPDCL at four localities with a total cost of Rs 18.20 crore on Friday. The MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana first inaugurated the sub-station at Ravindranagar in Chintala Chenu followed by Upadhyaya Nagar, Prakasam Park and Maruti Nagar in MR Palli.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that these substations were constructed in four different types. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking special interest to end power problems from the state. With the commissioning of the four sub stations, there will be no power interruptions. Later the MLA participated in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ a mass contact programme at S V Nagar in 21st division in the city.