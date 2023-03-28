No power supply areas in Guntur today

Guntur: The Central Power Distribution Company officials have informed that they are upgrading the capacity of the transformer at NTR Manasa Sarovaram SS limits in Guntur city to meet the increasing power load.

For this purpose, the CPDCL on Tuesday will replace the existing 5 MVA transformer with 8 MVA transformer.

CPDCL Deputy Executive Engineer PK Khan informed that there will be no power supply on Tuesday at Nandivelugu Road, Rahul Gandhi Nagar, Ziauddin Nagar, Shop Employees Colony, RTC Colony and Rajakula Colony from 10 am to 6 pm. He urged the consumers to note power interruption timings and cooperate.