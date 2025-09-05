No privatisation of Musafir Khana

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Abdul Azeez on Thursday strongly condemned allegations regarding the lease of the Musafir Khana at Wynchipet, Vijayawada. In a press release, he clarified that the property has not been privatised and is only leased out for a period of three years. He reiterated that Waqf assets cannot be privatised.

Azeez explained that the leaseholder would continue collecting rent at the existing rates Rs 12,500 for BPL families and Rs 30,000 for non-BPL families with a mandatory condition that at least 50% of the functions be allotted to BPL families. He assured that the original purpose of the Musafir Khana, serving the community, would remain unchanged.

He further informed that an advisory committee comprising local Muslim representatives has been constituted to monitor the functioning of the Musafir Khana and to ensure justice for poor families. The lease amount is being directly deposited into the Waqf Board’s bank account and would be utilised for welfare initiatives, including education and employment programmes for underprivileged families. Looking ahead, Azeez announced plans to establish a Skill Development Centre at the Musafir Khana to provide training and career opportunities for poor Muslim youth. He reiterated the Board’s commitment to protecting Waqf properties and promoting their development, assuring the community that there is no need to worry about privatisation.