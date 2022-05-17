No proposal to build stadium in arts college, says MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram clarified that there is no proposal to build a stadium on the grounds of Arts College. Some political parties have been making an issue out of the same, he noted.

Speaking to the media at Sub-Collector's office here on Tuesday, the MP said that one of the two grounds in Arts College was converted into an athletic ground and the other one would be made into a cricket ground with a green carpet.

A sum of Rs 125 crore was given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the district development, he said. Bharat recalled that he had worked hard for the development of Arts College.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, YSRCP Rural Coordinator Chandana Nageshwar participated.