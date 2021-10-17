No recommendation required for YSR Asara scheme, says AP minister Perni Nani

Andhra Pradesh State Information and Transport Minister Perni Nani said there was no need for anyone's recommendation for DWACRA women's money under the YSR Asara scheme. Speaking at the 'YSR' Asara 'program in Gollapudi on Sunday, he said thousands of crores of rupees will be given as loans to industrialists with the interest paid by self-help groups.



He recalled that an MP from Vijayawada was given a loan of Rs 7,000 crore and could not pay the debts. "CM YS Jagan, however, stood by the Dwacra community, "said Nani, a minister.



YSRCP state general secretary Thalashila Raghuram said it has been the record to hand over the house site pattas to 3,648 people in Gollapudi. He said there have been drainage and drinking water system problems in the previous government.



Raghuram said that corruption of Rs. 200 crores had taken place in Gollapudi during the last government and opined that the collector should probe the issue.