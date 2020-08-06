No right to life for Dalits in Jagan rule: APCC

Vijayawada: Demanding immediate convening of the SC,ST Vigilance Committee headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the wake of increased attacks on Dalits, tribals and other weaker sections in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee exhorted the Dalit intellectuals, and democratic-minded people to raise their voice against the atrocities by the ruling dispensation in the state with the active connivance of the BJP at the Centre.



APCC president S Sailajanath said in a statement here on Wednesday that it appears that the Dalits and Adivasis had no right to live under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that not a day passes without atrocities committed against the oppressed sections of people with the latest instance wherein a police officer kicked a Dalit at the Tekkali police station for complaining against the ruling party leaders.

Moreover, the youth who filmed the incident on their mobiles were also tortured by the police. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused police officer in the Tekkali police station incident.