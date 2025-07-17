No room for middlemen in Rytu Bazars: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Wednesday warned that stern action would be taken against the Rytu Bazar estate officers for negligence of duty and for failure to maintain transparency at the Rytu Bazars. He made a surprise inspection of Gandhi Nagar Rytu Bazar on Sambamurthy Road and spoke to the vendors and customers and enquired about the prices of vegetables and services of staff.

He made it clear that presence of middlemen will not be tolerated in Rytu Bazars at any cost. He emphasised the need for complete transparency in maintenance of Rytu Bazars and warned that stern action would be taken for violation of rules.

He expressed displeasure over the absence of the Estate Officer on duty when he visited. He also came to know that a stall was allotted to a differently-abled person but it was operated by some other person.

The collector instructed that fresh and quality vegetables must be sold strictly at the prescribed prices. He advised the vegetable vendors to maintain courteous behaviour with customers. He asserted that only those to whom stalls are officially allotted should be allowed to operate them, and warned that the presence of brokers or middlemen would not be tolerated at any cost. Any actions that go against the spirit of Rytu Bazars will invite strict disciplinary measures, he said.

Each stall, he said, must display a board mentioning the allotment category and the name of the beneficiary, along with a mandatory price board for vegetables. He instructed officials against use of polythene bags in and around the bazaars and consumers should be encouraged to use cloth or jute bags.