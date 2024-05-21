No sand digging near bridges on Godavari River: Collector

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector K Madhavi Latha inspected the sand reaches and ramps in Kumaradevam, Chidpi villages of Kovvur mandal, Ballipadu in Thallapudi mandal and Vemagiri in Kadiyam mandal along with officials of various departments on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector has informed that no sand digging should be carried out within 500 meters of the bridges on the Godavari River. She warned that strict action will be taken if excavations are carried out in this area in violation of the rules.

She conducted these inspections in the wake of complaints regarding sand mining in the Godavari River. The irrigation authorities have called for tenders and given permission for sand mining from 3 kilometres to 12 kilometres.

Engineering officials are monitoring the excavation every day. According to the latest orders of the High Court, inspections have been carried out in these areas, she said.

Vehicles should not be used in the open reaches of the Godavari River. It has been found that tippers and poclains are being used for loading. They will be seized.

She informed that she will submit a report to the High Court on the situation at the field level in the ramps.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Kovvur Sub-Collector Asutosh Srivatsava, RDO A Chaitravarshini, DSP KCH Rama Rao, AGRB AE R Sunil Babu, SEB Additional SP Soma Sekhar, Mines AD M Subrahmanyam, District Panchayat Officer D Rambabu, Irrigation Officer R Kasi Visweswara Rao, Peravali Tahsildar Sudha and others were present.