No scarcity of drinking water in Ongole: Mayor Gangada Sujatha

Ongole: ONGOLE Mayor Gangada Sujatha on Friday stated that there is no scarcity of drinking water in the town in the summer.

She inspected the summer storage tanks 1 and 2 in the town along with Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, Municipal Commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi, and municipal engineer Sundara Rami Reddy. She said that the water in the tanks is enough to supply once in two days to the public, up to August. The Mayor advised the citizens to reduce the usage of plastic and see the plastic waste is not thrown into canals and drains. She advised the people to wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain physical distance to protect themselves from the second wave of the coronavirus. Deputy Mayor Suryanarayana said that the newly-elected Council members would make sure that there will be no scarcity of drinking water in the corporation limits and they would also make sure the water supply is done with no issues. Corproators Yanamala Nagaraju, Neelam Raju, Saroja, Jada Venkatesh, Ramanaiah, YSRCP leaders Tanniru Nageswara Rao, Azeez and others were also present.