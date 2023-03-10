No Sparsha Darshanam allowed during March 19-23 in Srisailam

The Srisailam Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple authorities stated that they have changed the darshan timings from Thursday. Speaking to media persons, temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna said that in view of huge influx of devotees thronging the temple, some changes in darshan timings have been made. He said the changes were made to facilitate darshan to more devotees during the Ugadi Mahotsavams to be celebrated from March 19 to 23 in Srisailam temple. He said on the five days of Mahotsavams, a large number of devotees from Karnataka state would throng the





temple. From March 19 to 23, all devotees would be allowed only for Swami vari Alankara darshanam and there would be no Sparsha darshanam. Though enough time is left for the actual event to start, the inflow of devotees to the temple has started, said the EO. Due to thronging of devotees prior to 10 days, swami vari sparsha darshnam was allowed to all devotees from March 9 to 18 as the Ugadi Mahotsavams would start from March 19. The sparsha darshan would be allowed in four phases and the cost of sparsha darshan is fixed at Rs 500 and at every phase only 1,500 tickets would be given. In the first phase, Alankara darshnam would be allowed from 4.30 to 6.00 am and sparsha darshanam from 6.00 to 8.00 am.





Similarly, in the second phase, 8.00 to 11.30 am Alankara darshanam, 11.30 to 1.30 pm, Sparsha darshanam, 1.30 to 4.00 pm Alankara darshanam and 5.20 to 7.30 pm Alankara darshanam would be allowed. At the third phase, from 7.30 to 9.30 Sparsha darshanam, 9.30 to 10.30 pm Alankara darshnam and at the fourth phase, 10.30 to 11.30 pm Sparsha darshnam would be allowed, the EO said.





He further said that during normal days, sparsha darsham was allowed for 10,000 devotees a day. But during the Mahotsavams, it may not be possible as the devotees number would reach from 60,000 to 80,000 a day. In view of that, only Swami vari Alankara darshnam was allowed during the Mahotsavams. The devotees are urged to cooperate with the temple, said Lavanna.





In view of huge influx of devotees during Ugadi Mahotsaams, swami vari gharbalaya arjitha abhisekams and samuhika abhisekams were totally stopped. The abhisekams would be stopped as the sparsha darshanam was allowed in four phases from March 9 to 18. Kumkumarchana would be performed in ashirvachana mandapam of amma vari temple at the cost of Rs 1,000. Kalyanam of Swami Amma varu would be performed as usual, added the EO.



