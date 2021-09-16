No supply of drinking water today, tomorrow in Guntur

Guntur : Guntur Municipal Corporation will take up repairs to the drinking water pipelines laid from Nehru Nagar to Lakshmipuram in Guntur city between 8 am on September 16 and 6 pm on September 17.

GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha said in a statement that as a result of the repairs, there will be no drinking water supply on Thursday and Friday. She said that Takkellapadu water filtration will be stopped. She said there will be disruption in drinking water supply on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

She further added that drinking water supply will be affected to AT Agraharam, Lakshmipuram, Stambalagaruvu, Gujjanagundla, Market Yard, Housing Board Colony, District Court Compound, KVPColony, Vikas Nagar, Syamala Nagar, Hanumaiah Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bongaralabeedu, Vasantharayapuram and Sarada Colony areas.

She further said that water supply will be resumed from Saturday morning. She urged the residents of the above areas to make alternative arrangements for drinking water and cooperate with the GMC.