No threat to Andhra Pradesh's economy, YS Jagan clarifies in assembly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday in his address to the Assembly on the industrial development and economic progress in the state said that there is no threat to the economy of the state.

On this occasion, CM Jagan said despite many challenges including covid, our economy is doing great and the government is implementing the welfare scheme without fail.

Taking a dig at the opposition, YS Jagan said that although the economy of the state is good, a gang of thieves is spreading evil propaganda. He said that despite the GDP of the other countries declining, Andhra Pradesh has stood in the sixth position with an increase in GDP. "Earlier, the state's share of the country's GDP was 4.45%, but now it has increased to 5%. GDP growth has been recorded in only four states in the country and Andhra Pradesh is one of those four states," the chief minister said adding that the economy has improved because of the good work done by the government.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that AP has achieved a positive growth rate due to supporting the poor with schemes like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Asara, Pensions, and Rythu Bharosa. "We are providing welfare schemes so that people's purchasing power does not fall; We have provided financial assistance to the people at the right time and the opposition is unable to digest the good things that the government is doing," Jagan added.

The chief minister recalled that the state debts increased by 123 percent from 2014 to 2019 while it was only a 41 percent hike in the last three years. YS Jagan slammed Naidu for spreading false news about the government on the debts.