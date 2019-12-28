No Use even though High Court set in Kurnool- Former TTD Chairman

Kadapa: Alleging that decision of state government in setting up High Court as mindless one, former TTD chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav has said that establishment of the high court will not yields fruitful result except increasing tea points and hotels in Kurnool town.

Speaking to media persons in Mydukuru on Saturday he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has no clarity over the development of states as he always concentrating to revenge rule against TDP leaders and functionaries.

The former TTD chairman pointed out that state government will not achieve any development by torn Amaravathi into three pieces as such actions will lead to spreading over anarchy in the Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra regions. Saying that Amaravathi is the center point to all areas in the state as people can reach the capital without any journey risk. " No one cannot oppose the development of the state by decentralization but it is not the proper way" I request the chief minister think twice what he is doing," he said.

The TDP leader recalled that when Rajasekhar Reddy was a chief minister he laid the foundation stone for Rajoli Anecut in 2008, noe his son Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the same project. He urged the chief minister to complete the project within a time-bound manner instead of confining for laying the foundation. Party leaders were present.