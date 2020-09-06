No use of lockdown with liquor shops open: TDP

Nellore: TDP district general secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy said there is no use with lockdown and Janata curfew when liquor shops remain open in the district. He released a note on Sunday and stated more than 1,000 positive cases are being reported in the district for the last 15 days.

Even though the shops and commercial organisations are being closed after 1 pm, he sought rationale in allowing liquor sale without imposing any social distancing measures till night. They are being opened till 8 pm and the huge rush at the liquor shops has been the main reason for shooting up of number of cases.

He suggested to the District Collector to review the situation and take appropriate decisions. He ridiculed politicos and even MLAs for moving to another state for treatment which indicates poor facilities in state-run hospitals.

He demanded the state government to bear all medical expenses of people, who are being treated in corporate hospitals in case of a critical situation.

Further, the former Mayor Abdul Aziz said that the state government has been claiming that they had achieved the excellence of Ease of Doing business. But, he said the TDP government had earlier bagged it for four consecutive years and the present appreciation was also an effect of previous measures.